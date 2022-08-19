 Skip to main content
Labor tight as Kern unemployment slides to 6.6%

In another sign of confidence that bodes well for employment in local construction, John Balfanz Homes announced Friday work has begun on a new neighborhood called Amberley in the Belcourt Seven Oaks area of southwest Bakersfield. The phased project will eventually add 144 homes ranging from 1,698 to 2,616 square feet, with the first model homes open by the end of this year.

Kern's unemployment rate settled in July to a historically low 6.6 percent in another sign of labor market strength amid an economic recovery notable for its worker shortage.

State data out Friday showed the county's jobless rate declined from a seasonally unadjusted 6.8 percent in June even as the number of non-farm laborers working in the county fell almost 2 percent month over month. May's unemployment was pegged at 6.1 percent; in July 2021, it was estimated it at 10.6 percent.

