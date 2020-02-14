The Kern County Health Department has closed La Unica Market on Thursday for multiple health violations.
The market, located at 731 Chester Ave., had a walk-in freezer full of mixed frozen meats all piled on top of each other. There was also no hot water available for cleaning equipment and utensils, and no warm water to wash hands with, according to the health departments website.
With no hot water available, employees failed to recognize the health risk associated to removing grease and disease causing bacteria from hands and surfaces, according to the health department's website.
The restaurant received a score of 64 percent. A score of 69 or below mandates closure.
Under the health department's scoring system, 90 to 100 points is an A; 80 to 90 is a B; and 75 to 80 is a C, requiring re-inspection seven days later to ensure improved food handling practices and overall food facility maintenance and sanitation.
