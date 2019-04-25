La Mina Restaurant in Lamont has been shut down by the Kern County Public Health Services for improper care and storage of food.
The restaurant, located on 12812 Main St., was storing food in temperatures between 54 and 56 degrees, making the food potentially hazardous to customers, according to the report.
Containers of food were observed opened without a lid in the walk-in refrigerators. Flies were also observed inside an opened can of ketchup and beans, according to the report.
Cooked meat was being stored with mold growing, according to the report.
The restaurant received a score of 51 percent, according to the report.
