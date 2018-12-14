The death of a Los Angeles man who died in on the 1800 block of Buena Vista Street has been declared a homicide by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
Christopher Crawford, 37, was found deceased at 10:20 p.m. Sunday, according to a Sheriff’s Office report. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds, the Sheriff’s Office said in a report.
The department has determined his death a homicide.
The investigating agency is the Bakersfield Police Department.
