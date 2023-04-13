 Skip to main content
LA County murderer accrues 3 additional life sentences in Kern, causes outburst in court

Already serving a life term for murder, Joseph Orta expressed his emotions strongly once a Kern County Superior Court judge began sentencing him again to additional decades in prison, prosecutors said Thursday.

Orta chucked a book across the courtroom at Judge John Oglesby, prompting decisive action from Kern County Sheriff’s deputies. Orta, while yelling expletives and threatening to attack deputies, was found with a razorblade, the Kern County District Attorney’s Office said.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

