A Los Angeles judge has denied a petition filed by Bakersfield cannabis activist David Abbasi through which Abbasi hoped to oust Kern County Superior Court Judge Stephen Shuett from presiding over a civil gun violence restraining order against the activist.
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Samantha Jessner, in a five-page ruling, rejected Abbasi's contention that Schuett exhibited prejudice and an unwillingness to be fair and impartial. She concluded Abbasi failed to show that Shuett's conduct was biased. And she found that Shuett's previous work as an attorney with the Kern County Counsel's Office was not disqualifying, as Abbasi had argued.
"The Court finds that Judge Schuett is not disqualified from presiding over this consolidated action," Jessner wrote in her ruling.
Abbasi is representing himself in the civil action in which authorities want to keep him away from his guns and ammunition because they say he presents a threat to himself or others.
The gun violence restraining order — sometimes referred to as a "Red Flag" law — was expected to be completed in August, but will certainly stretch into 2020. How far into 2020 is anyone's guess. That means Abbasi's five guns, which have been in the possession of police for several months, will stay where they are.
Authorities confiscated Abbasi’s firearms months ago, but if Schuett approves the petition to apply the restraining order, the guns will be kept away from Abbasi for one year from the date of the ruling, with an option of extending the period to two years.
Reached Monday, Abbasi said he disagrees with Jessner's ruling, noting that she did not address his argument regarding a key section of the penal code he said states that disqualification is called for if "a person aware of the facts might reasonably entertain a doubt that the judge would be able to be impartial."
"An actual prejudice or bias need not be present but just a reasonable doubt by someone, which we provided, is cause for disqualification," Abbasi said.
He also promised to appeal the ruling.
"I will be filing a writ of mandate and appealing this decision to ensure a fair hearing," he said. "What they are doing to me is political retaliation."
H.A. Sala, an attorney representing Bakersfield Police Department Detective Daniel Brewer, one of the law enforcement officers who petitioned to have Abbasi's firearms removed from his possession, declined to comment on the Los Angeles judge's ruling.
If successful, the petition against Abbasi would prohibit him from possessing or purchasing any firearms or ammunition, including his AR-15 and its 30-round magazines, his 12-gauge shotgun, his three semi-automatic handguns, or the hundreds of rounds of ammo owned by the 41-year-old.
In a declaration filed in support of the petition, one of the petitioners, Kern County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Damian Nord, said it is his opinion and the opinion of others in the sheriff's office, that "David Abbasi is emotionally unstable and poses a threat to himself or others, and that threat is magnified if he is in possession of firearms and deadly weapons."
Abbasi was arrested on gun charges earlier this year after a large pit bulldog attacked and killed his miniature pinscher while Abbasi was out walking his dog. Abbasi pulled a loaded handgun and pointed it at a teen who had struck him in the head while Abbasi was trying to control the attacking dog.
"I thought my life was in danger," Abbasi said. "That's why I drew my firearm in self-defense.
"But there was no discharge of the firearm," he said.
Abbasi does not have a permit to carry a concealed firearm. And the incident began a long string of phone calls and emails from Abbasi complaining to police about how the case was being handled and aiming accusations of corruption toward the BPD, the Kern County District Attorney's Office, City Hall and other agencies and officials.
A warrant for Abbasi's arrest and a search warrant for his home and vehicle were obtained. On May 10, Abbasi showed up at BPD headquarters. He was arrested and officers found guns and ammunition in the trunk of his BMW.
In a separate court case related to the dog attack incident, Abbasi is facing three misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed firearm in public, carrying a loaded firearm, and brandishing a firearm. A pretrial conference regarding those charges is scheduled for Jan. 24.
(1) comment
David "The Jackel" Abbasi is going to implode one of these days. He is losing it...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.