With the new year approaching, many people are thinking about the future. For some, however, this time of year is also about reflecting on the past.
The local African-American community got back in touch with its roots this week as the Sankofa Collective held a Kwanzaa celebration at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center on Friday.
The free event included music and dance performances, an art exhibition, storytelling, vendors and more, with many participants dressed in traditional African garb.
“It’s special to me because I get to learn some things about my roots that I didn’t know before,” said Lanette Watson, a frequent attendee. “It’s really important that we know about our ancestors.”
When Watson first attended the celebration, she said she didn’t know much about Kwanzaa, a week-long celebration of African culture and heritage that runs from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.
“I’ve always celebrated Christmas but I didn’t know there was a kind of African Christmas,” she said. “I don’t really celebrate Kwanzaa personally, but I would like to in the future.”
Jordyn Hill, who performed a libation ceremony as part of the celebration, said she believes education is the primary goal of the event.
“You can learn more about African culture, what people do during Kwanzaa,” she said. “The community needs to be educated on these things so we can maintain a strong connection with our heritage.”
Eight-year-old Jaliyah Marshall participated in one of the most important ceremonies of Kwanzaa: lighting seven candles that represent Kwanzaa principles, collectively known as the Nguzo Saba.
These principles are unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.
“I love it because it’s my culture,” Marshall said about the event. “I’m an African American, and it teaches me everything my ancestors used to have and used to do.”
Devin Fisher brought his grandchildren on Friday so they could experience the celebration for the first time and so he could enjoy the celebration with them.
“It’s an eye-opening experience,” he said. “It’s about bringing the community and different cultures together. This (event) isn’t just for African-Americans. It teaches people of different cultures what Kwanzaa means.”
Fisher said the celebration has continued to grow and improve each year.
“When I first started coming, it was mostly just about the performances. There wasn’t all this artwork that we have now,” he said. “It’s just getting bigger and bigger each year as more people are discovering it.”
Most of the art pieces on display at the event have been collected over the course of 40 years by Bakari Sanyu, who serves as the director of the Sankofa Collective, a statewide nonprofit organization aimed at providing education about African culture.
Besides the Sankofa Collective, other sponsors in the Kwanzaa celebration include the Bakersfield Recreation and Parks Department, New Spirit Women’s Group, First and Always Melanin, Ubuntu Baskets and Jus-N-Tyme Barbershop.
