KUZZ DJ Kenn McCloud nominated ACM Awards on-air personality of the year

A local country music DJ has been nominated for the American Country Music Awards On-air Personality of the Year for Medium Markets.
Kenn McCloud, a radio veteran at KUZZ AM/FM in Bakersfield, is the only solo personality and the only jock in California to be nominated in the category.
All other nominees are DJ teams. And all others in the category are from outside of California.
"I try to entertain every day I'm on the air," McCloud said Monday.
"I'm a born ham, but to be mentioned as one of the Top-6 in the country is always exciting," he said. "I’m honored to represent KUZZ."
The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards will take place March 7 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The show will stream live on Prime Video, however, winners of the radio awards will be announced ahead of the awards show.
Brent Michaels, a fellow DJ and KUZZ's program director, said he's excited for his colleague and for the station.
Judges, he said, are looking at how radio personalities connect with listeners, and with the community as a whole.
"They're looking at how you connect with listeners, what you do for listeners," Michaels said. "They want to know how you promote country music, and how you give back to the community."
He and McCloud both believe that because KUZZ's radio personalities work "live and late-breaking" every day, they have an advantage over the pre-recording of radio shows that has become more common in the industry.
"When you work in radio in Bakersfield and country radio especially, KUZZ is the standard," McCloud said. "It’s the Dodgers or, in my case, the Cubs."
McCloud, who is on 3 to 7 p.m. for the drive home every weekday, has been at KUZZ for five years. Before that, he worked 16 years for what is now IHeart Radio, managing five stations and regionally 27 in the Central Valley as senior vice president of programming.
"I’ve been in Bakersfield for 20-plus years, he said. "I started my career in my hometown in Illinois, then (worked) 11 years in Iowa before heading west for a stop in Albuquerque, before coming to Bakersfield in 2001.
His wife, Crystal, is in marketing at KGET, and their son, Caden, is a freshman at Centennial High School.
The station is no stranger to industry awards. Michaels, McCloud and others on the team have received ACM nominations before — and sometimes wins. KUZZ itself won Radio Station of the Year last year, making it ineligible for this year's award.
A nomination for one is a nomination for the entire crew, McCloud said.
"We all work here with such pride," he said, "in the red, white and blue guitar."