KSCO seizes 53 pounds of methamphetamine, arrests 4 men

The Kern County Sheriff’s Department arrested four men, seized 53 pounds of methamphetamine and confiscated a loaded handgun after finishing an undercover investigation Tuesday.
Throughout the undercover operation, deputies identified Casmiro Violante-Lopez, 42, from Bakersfield, Jesus Violante-Ayala, 21, from Bakersfield, Ricardo Ceballos, 44, from Shafter and Jesus Rodriguez-Quezada, 38, from Arvin as being involved in the sales and trafficking of large quantities of methamphetamine, according to the KSCO news release.
Deputies searched Ayala's home and discovered 53 pounds of methamphetamine, according to KCSO.
Violante-Lopez and Rodriguez-Quezada were arrested along the 2600 block of Mount Vernon Avenue and booked into the KSCO Central Receiving Facility on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of sales and conspiracy to commit a crime, according to the KSCO news release.
Violante-Ayala was arrested along the 1700 block of Jefferson Street and booked into the KSCO Central Receiving Facility on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of sales, maintaining a residence for narcotics sales and conspiracy to commit a crime, according to the KSCO news release.
Ceballos was arrested in the 2600 block of Mount Vernon Avenue. He was booked into the KSCO Central Receiving Facility on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of sales, possession of a controlled substance while being armed with a loaded firearm and conspiracy to commit a crime, according to the KSCO news release.