KSCO arrests woman on suspicion of child cruelty

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested 38-year-old Melissa Medel on suspicion of felony child cruelty along with several warrants.
At 3 p.m. Wednesday, deputies received reports of two children, a 3-year-old and a 1-month-old infant, left inside a running vehicle at Food Maxx at 6465 Niles St. When the deputies arrived, the vehicle was gone and could not be located.
Witnesses who filmed the incident told deputies the mother left the children in the car and went shopping. At one point, the 3-year-old left the car and went looking for Medel, KCSO reported. The woman returned the child to the car and went back into Food Maxx, deputies reported.
When Medel returned, she was confronted by a witness. The suspect drove out of the parking lot recklessly, the KSCO’s news release said.
Deputies received a tip Thursday from Child Protective Services that the suspect’s vehicle was located in the 8200 block of East Brundage Lane. Medel was found in America’s Best Value Inn, along with the children.
CPS placed the two children into protective custody and Medel was booked into the Central Receiving Facility.