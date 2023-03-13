 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

What's next for the storms

Stormy weather wrought havoc across Kern’s mountainous regions but wet weather isn’t yet over — especially for areas bearing the brunt of heavy precipitation.

Rainfall in the Lake Isabella region careened past the National Weather Service Hanford station’s Thursday prediction for what could fall over last weekend. While a graphic posted on Twitter predicted 3 inches could fall, 3.73 inches of precipitation filled the area from Friday until Sunday.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases