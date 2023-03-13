What's next for the storms

Stormy weather wrought havoc across Kern’s mountainous regions but wet weather isn’t yet over — especially for areas bearing the brunt of heavy precipitation.
Rainfall in the Lake Isabella region careened past the National Weather Service Hanford station’s Thursday prediction for what could fall over last weekend. While a graphic posted on Twitter predicted 3 inches could fall, 3.73 inches of precipitation filled the area from Friday until Sunday.
Another brewing storm set to land in Kern around 2 a.m. Tuesday and continue until Wednesday has NWS meteorologist JP Kalb keeping a watchful eye over the Kern River Valley, he said Monday. Another 1.5 to 3 inches could call in that window.
It’s predicted about 0.25 to 0.75 inches of rain could wash over valley regions from Tuesday to Wednesday, he added.
Kalb predicted this latest atmospheric river — containing warm water gathered from Hawaii — could unleash on mountainous regions and result in more evacuation warnings.
Bakersfield experienced about .93 inches of rain from Thursday night until Saturday morning, Kalb said. An inch fell in Delano. Most of meteorologists’ concerns have been directed to mountains and foothills, he added.
But a break isn’t possible just yet.
A storm is set to pelt Kern County this weekend in the Kern River Valley. It’s predicted to not be as serious as rainfall over this weekend, Kelb said.
“But, we will keep an eye on it,” he added.
You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.