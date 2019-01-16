UPDATE: Krispy Kreme on Rosedale Highway reopened Wednesday, according to the Kern County Public Health Department.
The donut shop was shut down on Jan. 11 by the county health department after inspectors observed rodent droppings.
Krispy Kreme was shut down Friday by the Kern County Public Health department after rat droppings were found during an inspection.
The department said inspectors found rat droppings behind sugar and flour pallets in the back food storage area. According to the inspection report, employees knew about the droppings but did not clean up the area.
The eatery, located at 9410 Rosedale Highway, was ordered to obtain a sanitary survey from a licensed pest control company, clean and sanitize the building and clear out all rats before re-opening. A re-inspection is also required before re-opening, according to the department.
Besides the droppings, the report said inspectors found food debris on the back storage area under sinks, behind the flour and sugar pallets and near the back door. Deep cleaning of the area was required.
