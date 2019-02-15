The local Krispy Kreme is holding a donation day next week with proceeds to benefit the family of Kristina Stratton, who was killed in a house fire on Feb. 7.
On Thursday, the Rosedale Highway shop will offer free doughnuts and beverages from 5 to 10 p.m. and will collect monetary donations, according to Brian Spongberg, whose family owns the doughnut franchise through its WKS Restaurant Group. The drive is in partnership with Pastor Angelo Frazier and RiverLakes Community Church, which will ensure all donations go to Stratton's children.
A GoFundMe account, launched Feb. 8 through Inspire Charter Schools, had a $3,000 goal. As of mid-afternoon today, the fund was at $41,815 and appeared to still be climbing.
The proceeds are set to go to Sarah Parks, Stratton's sister who has assumed legal guardianship of the children.
Krispy Kreme is at 9410 Rosedale Highway. For more information, call 383-0007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.