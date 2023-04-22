 Skip to main content
Know your risk: Flood experts offer advice in case disaster hits

This image of southwest Bakersfield, taken from msc.fema.gov, shows areas with elevated flooding risks. Areas shaded in blue or blue and red represent special flood hazard areas, while full orange shading designates properties that may face a heightened risk of inundation during a 100-year flood. Areas with orange and gray hatching would face similar flood risk except they are protected by a levee.

 Image courtesy of FEMA

Southwest Bakersfield homeowner Joe Ortega worries, not just for his household but for everyone in the city, what would happen if sudden warming were to accelerate melting of this year's unprecedented snowpack in the southern Sierra Nevada.

What parts of town might flood, he wonders, if so much water flowed into Isabella Lake that authorities had to release a dangerous torrent toward Bakersfield? Would people downstream be prepared for a disaster observers say looms as a possibility?

