Know your risk: Flood experts offer advice in case disaster hits

ONLINE RESOURCES

Realtor.com: Among various property details are flood risk assessments, by property, and specific information about flood insurance rates and options

Msc.fema.gov: Though one of the most exhaustive mapping portals, this site offers easy access to individual properties' risk factors and can be used to scroll larger areas

Reducefloodrisk.org: Created with FEMA's help, this website provides a list of options for reducing flood risk for specific types of properties, sortable by cost, complexity and maintenance requirements

Floodsmart.gov: This federal government site links to insurance information, preparation advice and flood maps

Ready.gov: Another federal site, this one focuses squarely on helping people prepare for the worst, floods included

Fema.gov: This is the big clearinghouse for everything emergency-related, constantly updated on details like locations of Red Cross shelters

Floodmitigationcertification.org: This site shows products meeting rigorous standards and performance tests

https://gis.bam.water.ca.gov/bam: This legislatively mandated website maintained by the California Department of Water Resources contains what the agency has determined are the “best available maps” of 100- and 200-year floodplains for the Central Valley watershed