The Kern County Public Health Services Department #KnowYourNumbers program is offering six weeks of activities in three local locations to help Kern County residents combat chronic disease and obesity.
The program runs until Feb. 27 at Stiern Park (5201 Monitor St.) and the Richard Prado Center (2101 Ridge Road) in Bakersfield and Jacobsen Middle School (711 Anita Drive) in Tehachapi.
A calendar of events can be accessed at https://outlook.office365.com/owa/calendar/446f58ee6d414ed5b7c56a9232024287@kerncounty.com/440cc3a002f443bfbbfdb771e6bceb755053569956980828112/calendar.html
The six-week program offers free health screenings and fitness and nutrition classes to areas, according to its website.
In Kern County, almost 75 percent of adults are overweight or obese, according to Public Health.
For more information, visit https://kernpublichealth.com/knowyournumbers/
