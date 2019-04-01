A short standoff Sunday evening between sheriff's deputies and a man with a knife ended with the man's arrest.
Leonardo Bravo, 32, was suspected in a robbery that occurred at a Chevron on East Brundage Lane just before 8:30 p.m. According to report, Bravo entered the convenience store with a large knife and threatened to stab employees as he stole cigarettes from behind the cashier's counter.
When police later located Bravo at a residence on Dunniger Street, sheriff's department reports said he was brandishing the knife and a short standoff occurred. Bravo was taken into custody and will be charged on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy, brandishing a knife and resisting arrest. Courtney Easley, 23, who was with Bravo at the Chevron, was also taken into custody and charged on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy.
