The Kern Law Enforcement Association has sworn in new executives and board directors on Jan. 8.
The new president is Richard Anderson and the vice president is Tim Caughron. The new treasurer is Ethan Plugge. The new directors are Jeff Colbert, Jeremy Storer, Roger Clark and Todd Dickson.
Anderson is a Kern County native with more than 18 years of experience with the department. He started as a detentions deputy before advancing to deputy sheriff 16 years ago. He is currently a metro patrol sergeant.
"I am looking forward to the new year and representing all the members of KLEA," Anderson said. "With the passage of the City of Bakersfield's sales tax increase, it is more important than ever for the Kern County Board of Supervisors and the Kern Law Enforcement Association to work towards fixing the deficiencies plaguing the Kern County Sheriff's Office."
