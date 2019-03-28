In many ways his early life seems almost inconceivable.
Born in Germany in 1927, he lived through a series of harrowing experiences that included forced membership in the Hitler Youth, conscription at age 17 into the Nazi armed forces, the virtual destruction of his home city by Allied bombers, and a five-week stint in an American prisoner-of-war camp.
Despite all that, he later served in the United States Army.
Klaus Hoeper, known for decades by many local wine lovers as Bakersfield’s unofficial ambassador of wine appreciation, as well as the knowledgeable and urbane host of several classical music programs on local radio, died Wednesday. He was 91.
“We lost a special soul yesterday. Every loss is significant, but to me, to us, this one was huge,” Hoeper’s granddaughter Tahlia Fischer said Thursday on her Facebook page.
Fischer affectionately called him “Opa,” German for “Grandpa.”
“The family, we all leaned on Opa and went to him for advice,” Fischer said in a phone interview. “He wanted the best for each of us. He wanted to be a part of our lives in every way.”
He wasn’t afraid to speak up in that powerful baritone voice when he disapproved of the direction one of his offspring might be headed.
“He was such a rock,” she said. “It’s going to be hard not to have him here.”
Hoeper was just 6 when Adolf Hitler seized control of his homeland. Young Klaus' father had served with an artillery balloon unit during World War I, and was a beat cop in Konigsberg in East Prussia when the Nazis came to power.
"My dad hated Hitler's guts," Hoeper told The Californian in 2003. "He was discharged from the Police Department in 1933 because he refused to join the Nazi party."
Hoeper's father moved his family to Wiesbaden in the Rhine region. It would prove to be serendipitous as the German state of Prussia would be divided up after World War II, and Konigsberg would be renamed Kaliningrad as part of the Soviet Union.
If the family had stayed in Konigsberg, Hoeper probably would never have made it to America.
His father's determination to remain true to his anti-Nazi principles was something Hoeper would never forget. "It made an impression," he said. "Dad was the one who molded me and my brother, Werner."
But young Klaus had the misfortune to be born on April 19, one day short of Hitler’s birthday. In Nazi Germany, that meant membership in the Hitler Youth, and attendance at schools designed to groom youngsters for party leadership or military careers. Eventually Klaus was enrolled in the Adolf Hitler School in the late 1930s.
"Here was my father, a typical anti-Nazi," Hoeper recalled. "It galled him."
But pulling Klaus out of the school for political or personal reasons was not an option.
When Klaus endorsed Darwin's theory of evolution in the classroom, it proved to be the end of his days in the special schools. "The theory holds that all men — even Hitler — were descended from apes," Hoeper said. "After that, I was on their list."
A badly infected leg from a soccer injury — and possible clerical errors at the draft office — kept Hoeper out of the German army through 1944. But in February 1945, 450 British bombers dropped hundreds of tons of explosives on Wiesbaden. Hoeper remembered witnessing massive columns of fire rising into the sky.
Days later, he received his official draft notice. He was 17.
Hoeper took a train to Mannheim and walked to the base outside the city where he was met by a frowning guard at the gate.
"You stupid idiot," Hoeper recalled the guard saying. "Why didn't you go to the woods and hide? Don't you see the war is already lost?"
Indeed, as Gen. George S. Patton’s army approached, the senior officers in Hoeper's training unit abandoned the young recruits. Hoeper and the others threw their guns in a pond. They and thousands of other German soldiers would spend the waning weeks of the European war in an American POW camp.
After the war, Klaus helped his family survive by working wherever he could — and by dealing in the black market. Until the German currency rebounded in 1948, cigarettes were better than money, he said.
Eventually, Hoeper's fluent English helped him get hired by U.S. Air Force Col. William Clark, who sponsored Hoeper for immigration to the United States in 1949. Clark's brother, Owen Clark, owned a plumbing service company in Bakersfield. He offered to hire the young German.
But before the new immigrant could settle down in his new home, he had one more duty to perform. He was drafted by the U.S. Army in 1950.
When he reported as ordered, a sergeant instructed all those who had served previously in the military to step forward. Apparently, previous military service meant some could go home without serving again.
Hoeper stepped forward.
"Where did you serve?" the sergeant asked him.
"Germany, World War II," Hoeper said.
"In what unit?" the sergeant asked.
"The German army," Hoeper answered.
"Get your butt back in line!" the sergeant barked. "That doesn't count."
After serving in England for about two years, Hoeper returned to his new home where he would work as a plumber for the next 30 years. He married his wife, Kathleen, and the couple reared two daughters, Martha and Kathy. Kathleen died in 2009.
The couple had four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
In 1954, Hoeper began working part time as a classical music disc jockey at KQXR-FM. His passion for the music would keep him working on and off in the field through the mid-1990s.
Longtime friend Sherry Clark remembers Hoeper trying to spread the gospel of Bach and Beethoven to anyone willing to listen. He would invite friends to his home, put on a selection and talk about it.
“Opera was his favorite,” Clark recalled. “I heard him say many times that the human voice is the most beautiful musical instrument there is.”
In 1973, Hoeper's love of fine wine would lead him to co-found the Bakersfield Wine Society, a group that he left in the mid-1990s to form what would later become the Bakersfield Friends of Wine. Some say he exposed people in Bakersfield to a different way of thinking about wine.
He was Mr. Wine in Bakersfield for many years, friends remembered.
In fact, his granddaughter, Tahlia Fischer, now works in wine distribution.
“It has come full-circle,” she said.
