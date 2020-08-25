Local Kiwanis clubs are hosting a one-day food bank drive on Saturday at several locations in Bakersfield and Tehachapi in support of the Community Action Partnership of Kern Food Bank.
Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:
• Hall Ambulance, 1001 21st Street
• Mill Creek Christian Church, 1660 S Street
• Vons Supermarket, 5700 Stockdale Hwy.
• Slice of Life Center, 48771 West Valley Blvd., Tehachapi
Kiwanis members regularly do community service, but local clubs choose one day to come together as a community and focus on one project. They chose a food drive because of the dire need in the community this year.
According to a news release from Kiwanis International, all sites will be practicing social distancing and donations will be contactless. Volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves. Donors are asked to stow non-perishable donations in the trunk or flatbed and remain in their vehicles while volunteers retrieve the donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.