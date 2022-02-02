Kingston nursing facility 'may close'

The future looks uncertain for a Bakersfield skilled nursing facility where close to 200 staff and residents were sickened within weeks of the pandemic's arrival, following enforcement actions and frequent citations and complaints.
People with family members at Kingston Healthcare Center are being told the 184-bed skilled nursing facility on Real Road "may close," a spokeswoman for the Kern County Public Health Department said by email Wednesday.
The state agency that informed the county of the notices, the California Department of Public Health, said it was unable Wednesday to provide any information about the situation.
There also was no word Wednesday from the facility's operator, Rockport HealthCare Services. Officials including the company's CEO, Los Angeles rheumatologist David Silver, Kingston's owner, did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday.
The possibility of Kingston's closure adds a new twist to the history of an operation that has seen its share of trouble.
In late 2020 Cal/OSHA issued one of the largest fines given at that point in the pandemic to a skilled nursing facility in the state. The fine, for $92,500, covered numerous violations in a 23-page citation. The penalty was later lowered to $17,315 after Kingston presented evidence it had fixed some hazards listed in the state citation.
The state Department of Industrial Relations, of which Cal/OSHA is a part, was unable to say Wednesday whether citations against Kingston have been paid by the facility's operator. It said it had no information on the possibility of Kingston's closure.
At least 112 residents of Kingston and 71 staff members were sickened by COVID-19 at the facility as of late 2020. At least 19 residents subsequently died.
Kern's former Public Health Services Director Matt Constantine said in November 2020, when the Cal/OSHA fine came to light, that the county believed Kingston had addressed the systemic issues it had been having but that the county was keeping a close eye on practices there and making sure proper infection-control procedures were in place.
The outbreak at Kingston was such that it strained staffing at the facility and the state had to bring in a medical strike team just to take care of residents. Constantine said the county, during its close involvement in helping address problems at the facility, identified a lack of training and failures to control the spread of infection.
Cal/OSHA's citation said numerous employees fell seriously ill when Kingston failed to follow procedures for reducing infection risks, notifying employees of COVID-19 cases at the site, ensuring employees wore masks, providing staff with N95 masks and properly training workers to control infections.
The report cited a case in which a group of residents seated in a smoking patio at Kingston were not socially distanced and not wearing masks. A certified nursing assistant employed at Kingston was seen passing out cigarettes without washing his hands, later telling investigators he was unaware which residents were infected or suspected of being infected with COVID-19. Within four days, five of six of the smokers tested positive for the virus.
State records show accusations of inadequate patient care have been made more frequently against Kingston in recent years than the state and federal averages.
The facility was cited at three times the state average and more than four times the national rate in the three years prior to the outbreak at Kingston in spring of 2020. Allegations ranged from patient abuse to inadequate quality of care to safety problems.
The federal Medicare system at one point withdrew Kingston's quality rating, replacing it with an online warning that the facility has a history of serious quality issues and that the facility was part of a "special focus" program.
In May 2020, a Kingston executive told The Californian by email it was working with state and county public health officials to manage COVID-19 cases at the facility, and that it was doing "everything possible for the safety and well-being" of its residents and staff.
Kingston reached out to county officials in late April 2020 because of its concern the facility's staffing was inadequate to care for residents during the outbreak. The county scrambled, contacting CDPH, which sent a team of 28 people to help 140 residents. Soon after, the facility asked for more help and the state responded with seven more staff.
Prior to the pandemic, the federal government levied a fine of $11,616 against Kingston. The reasons were not clear in records available online.
County Public Health Spokeswoman Michelle Corson said any further information about the possible closure would have to come from the CDPH. She noted the county has no regulatory authority over the facility, adding Kern's Board of Supervisors has hired a liaison to help Kingston address outbreak concerns.