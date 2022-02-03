Kingston loses Medicare, Medicaid contracts

Medicare and Medi-Cal are pulling their contracts with Kingston Healthcare Center on Real Road because of numerous failures, likely spelling the end of a nursing home where documented problems multiplied early in the pandemic and may have contributed to a deadly outbreak.
The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services has served notice the 184-bed skilled nursing facility will no longer be able to collect federal or state money for services rendered after a 30-day period to start Sunday. Without such payments, it's hard to see how Kingston will survive.
It was unclear what will happen with the facility's existing residents. A Kern County Public Health spokeswoman has said families were advised the nursing home may close. State regulators and the facility's ownership continue to withhold comment.
For years Kingston has stood out among California nursing homes as a source of repeated complaints and violations. In spring of 2020, 19 residents died there, about 200 people got sick and a state medical strike team had to be called in to keep the place running.
The federal agency's medical benefits division, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, said in a public notice it determined Kingston "has failed to attain substantial compliance with multiple Medicare and Medicaid participation requirements" in 15 different areas of operation.
The list ranges from "quality of care," including things like physician, dental and behavioral health services, to "quality of life" problems such as resident rights and the facility's physical environment. The department said the shortcomings were documented in 11 surveys done last year.
Infection control made the list as well, as it did in late 2020 when Kingston received one of the largest set of fines issued against a California nursing home at that point in the pandemic: $92,500 covering numerous violations laid out in a 23-page citation. The fine was later lowered to $17,315.
An outbreak of COVID-19 at Kingston in spring of 2020 strained staffing there so badly that the state sent in 28 medical professionals to help take care of 140 residents in late April of that year, the state sent in seven additional strike team members.
Local and state government soon found what they described as a lack of training and failures to control the spread of infection at Kingston. Cal/OSHA's report said the facility failed to follow procedures for reducing risks of infection, notifying employees of COVID-19 cases at the site and ensuring employees wore masks, among other problems.
Online records show that, long before the pandemic, the facility faced repeated accusations of inadequate patient care.
In the three years before the outbreak, Kingston was cited for operational troubles at three times the state average and four times the national rate. Among the allegations were patient abuse, safety problems and inadequate quality of care.
CMS at one point replaced Kingston's quality rating with an online warning that the nursing home has a history of serious quality issue and had been put on a "special focus" program. The federal government also levied a fine of $11,616 against the facility.
Kingston is owned by Los Angeles rheumatologist David Silver and operated by L.A.-based Rockport HealthCare Services as a chain with nursing homes elsewhere in the state. Silver, who also serves as Rockport's CEO, did not respond to requests for comment.