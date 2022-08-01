Kingston got big fines alleging improper transfers, then left behind needles, meds

Things did not go smoothly as the end neared at Kingston Healthcare Center, the former Real Road skilled nursing facility expelled from Medicare and Medi-Cal in January over a long list of patient-care lapses and other problems.
State records show the 184-bed facility's Los Angeles owner has been fined more than $200,000 for alleged transfer problems in early February as the company tried to find new homes for residents ahead of a March 8 end-of-reimbursements deadline.
The citations range from neglecting to properly inform family members of transfer information to failure to properly assess residents prior to their move. Most of the 54 citations issued by the California Department of Public Health are under appeal.
Separately, the city of Bakersfield recently had to come in and confiscate medications, needles and syringes left behind after Kingston's closure. Code enforcement personnel discovered the items after finding Kingston had been broken into.
A city spokesman said Monday it remains unclear what all may have been taken from the facility, but that there was no indication controlled substances had been present. A photo provided by the city appeared to show a storage room with drawers pulled out and their contents in disarray.
Kingston's former manager and its owner, Los Angeles rheumatologist David Silver, did not respond to requests for comment Monday.
CDPH did not respond to requests for comment.
Kingston, the site of a COVID-19 outbreak early in the pandemic, has for years struggled with regulatory problems that accelerated during about the past two years.
In the months leading up to its expulsion from Medicare and Medi-Cal, inspectors documented an array of violations such as failures to ensure food safety, properly secure narcotics, provide doctor-ordered therapy or bathe patients on a regular schedule.
Kingston received a disproportionately high number of state and federal complaints and violations in the three years before the pandemic. The outbreak in early 2020 sickened about 200 people at the facility and killed 19 residents.
State records show a few residents were still living at Kingston in early June. It has since closed, and the owner has hired private security to patrol the property, which is now fenced.
When Kingston was expelled from receiving Medicare or Medi-Cal money, about 80 residents had to be moved to another place, said Devora Gonzalez, director of long-term care services at the Kern County Long Term Care Ombudsman Program.
Many of them were transferred and discharged even though Kingston failed to provide adequate advance notice, Gonzalez said Monday. She added that some went to their homes, some went to nursing homes and others were transferred to assisted living facilities.
She added by email that failure to make proper advance notification of an impending transfer "deters informed advocacy and informed decision-making during closures."
City spokesman Joe Conroy said the city's first contact with the property owner took place July 20. He noted boxes of empty syringes found at the site, among other items, and that staff are compiling a list of all materials found before proper disposal.