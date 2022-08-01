 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Kingston got big fines alleging improper transfers, then left behind needles, meds

Things did not go smoothly as the end neared at Kingston Healthcare Center, the former Real Road skilled nursing facility expelled from Medicare and Medi-Cal in January over a long list of patient-care lapses and other problems.

State records show the 184-bed facility's Los Angeles owner has been fined more than $200,000 for alleged transfer problems in early February as the company tried to find new homes for residents ahead of a March 8 end-of-reimbursements deadline.

Coronavirus Cases