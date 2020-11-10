The Kings County Elections Department announced it has temporarily closed because of a COVID-19 exposure.
This will delay the department's election canvas operations until 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, according to the department's website.
That will also cause results to be delayed in the hotly-contested 21st Congressional District race between incumbent Democrat TJ Cox and Republican David Valadao.
Cox has 48.6 percent of the vote, trailing behind Valadao who has 51.4 percent, as of results available Tuesday afternoon. A little over 4,000 votes separates the two.
The district has voters from Kern, Kings, Tulare and Fresno counties.