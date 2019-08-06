King of Siam Thai Restaurant has been closed by the Kern County Public Health Department for cockroach infestation.
The thai restaurant, located at 760 Tucker Road B., had live cockroaches in food prep area by dishwasher. Cockroaches were also seen exiting from the ceiling tiles, according to the department.
Knowledge of the cockroach problem was stated by employees to the health inspector, according to the department.
Debris was observed on the walls, floors, under equipment, in between fryers and on food contact surfaces throughout the restaurant, according to the department.
The restaurant received a score of 62 percent. A score of 75 or below mandates closure.
Under the health department's scoring system, 90 to 100 points is an A; 80 to 90 is a B; and 75 to 80 is a C, requiring re-inspection seven days later to ensure improved food handling practices and overall food facility maintenance and sanitation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.