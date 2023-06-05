June could be a little unusual this year, weather-wise.
Although as summer begins to bear down on the San Joaquin Valley, seeing, for many residents, is believing.
According to a webinar hosted Monday by the National Weather Service's Hanford station, a few thunderstorms are possible in the Sierra Nevada, the mountain foothills and the southern San Joaquin Valley on Monday and Tuesday afternoon and evening.
"We do have kind of a rare situation for this time of year, a rare June low-pressure system spinning offshore over Southern California at the moment, then right over Central California Tuesday," said Dan Harty, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Hanford.
A few strong thunderstorms are conceivable in most of Central California Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening, Harty said, which means lower temperatures could be accompanied by slightly higher humidity.
On Monday afternoon NWS-Hanford said on its Facebook page the threat of severe thunderstorms had been extended south through western Kern County, including Bakersfield, west to Taft and north to Delano until 5 a.m. Tuesday. Also included is the Sierra Nevada, adjacent foothills, and the Central San Joaquin Valley.
The cooling trend, courtesy of the low-pressure system, is expected to keep daily high temperatures in Bakersfield about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year, probably through Wednesday. The current normal high is 90 degrees, but that normal gets hotter, reaching 96 degrees in late June.
So far, there's room for optimism as forecasts in Bakersfield and the southern valley are remaining below normal.
On Thursday and Friday, highs will climb back into the mid-80s with overnight lows in the low-60s — possibly low enough to give your air conditioner a break overnight.
Regardless, the weekend looks wonderful, with highs around 80 degrees and lows around 60. It may be time to get out and do something, before true summer hits.
Is it possible this cooler than normal weather might last?
Current weather forecasts appear to be in agreement — at least for the time being — with the U.S. Climate Prediction Center’s temperature outlook for the first half of June, which leans toward cooler than normal temps for the lower half of California.
Maps published by the CPC show a 40% to 50% probability that temperatures in Central California will be "leaning" toward lower than normal in the first half of June.
It looks like they're right.
The prediction center is leaning slightly toward the probability of lower than normal temps in late June as well.
One can only hope.