When Buttonwillow 4-H leader Tori Ramay learned that the state is throwing a lot of new requirements at students who show farm animals at county fairs, she asked her 10-year-old daughter, Chloe, how she felt about it.
“Whatever I should know to raise market animals well, I want to. Sign me up," Chloe told her mom.
Starting in 2019, students like Chloe who show farm animals at fairs and livestock shows in California must receive certification in food safety, animal care and ethics — or they won’t be able to participate.
Ralph Mendes, who spent 37 years in agriculture education and recently retired as the ag education coordinator for the Kern High School District, said making sure students possess the skills reflected in the new state requirements is in itself a worthwhile goal.
But Mendes is concerned that California being California, the rules will be more onerous than they need to be, making it even more difficult and costly for students to take on the considerable responsibility and expense of raising a young pig or sheep or calf.
"When a student shows up at the fair beating a pig with a stick or feeding steroids to their animal to increase its weight — when that sort of thing hits the paper, it's bad for the program."
"Teaching kids how to raise and show animals ... it's about teaching them leadership skills," he said.
But California is requiring annual certification, meaning students will have to go to the effort and expense every year. Why? Mendes asked.
Frontier High School student Mariah England, 16, shows pigs at the fair. And while she hasn't seen the new rules, she's concerned that the new state requirements will make it even more difficult for young people to participate in the program.
"I do not agree with this," Mariah said in a text message. "They are wanting to charge, and showing animals costs a lot as it is.
"The program isn't as big as it once was," she said, "and that will push more kids away from showing and giving them a great experience."
Youth for the Quality Care of Animals, a national multispecies quality assurance program for ag students aged 8 to 21, focuses on three core pillars: food safety, animal well-being and character development.
YQCA in-person workshops may be available to youths where state 4-H or FFA offices or livestock organizations have partnered with qualified trainers, according to the organization's website.
YQCA certification is being accepted by many livestock shows and fairs that require youth quality assurance certification. Starting in 2019, only YQCA certifications will be accepted at the California State Fair.
The Kern County Fair is not yet listed on the YQCA list.
"We just got the new rules," said Mike Olcott, chief executive of the Kern County Fair.
The fair will integrate the new rules into the application process for students who show animals, Olcott said. But it will be up to FFA ag teachers and 4-H leaders to communicate the new requirements to students and help them get certified.
Julie Beechinor, an ag teacher at Frontier High School, said this week she knew the additional state requirements were coming down the pike, but she hasn't yet followed up on it.
"I definitely see it in a positive way," she said. "I have been teaching quality assurance and ethics at the California State Fair for 10 years."
As far as Beechinor is concerned, students who are raising animals ultimately bound for the dinner plates of consumers should be learning these tenets as a matter of course.
"I am an advocate of it," she said. "This is really good experience for our students. The use of vaccinations, antibiotics, feeds, medications ... there's a whole wealth of information to be aware of."
Unfortunately, there's a "great disconnect between the agriculturalist and the consumer," Beechinor said.
Most students who take her classes do not live on a farm. Most will not work in the ag arena. But learning the ethics of animal care and getting up every morning to take care of your animal builds character and leadership skills.
"Whether you raise one animal or 10,000," she said, "you are held to the same standard."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.