Organizers of the Ready-Set Back 2 School Health & Wellness Fair know that a new school backpack can mean more than it seems. They know that a new pair of shoes and some school supplies on the first day of instruction can make a world of difference to a child's confidence and readiness.

"We know that a pair of shoes, even one pair of shoes for a family, is impactful," said Elizabeth Chavez, director of Kern County Child Support Services, which handed out about 300 pairs of shoes and an estimated 1,000 backpacks at the 14th annual health & wellness fair held Thursday at the Kern County Museum.

