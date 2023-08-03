Organizers of the Ready-Set Back 2 School Health & Wellness Fair know that a new school backpack can mean more than it seems. They know that a new pair of shoes and some school supplies on the first day of instruction can make a world of difference to a child's confidence and readiness.
"We know that a pair of shoes, even one pair of shoes for a family, is impactful," said Elizabeth Chavez, director of Kern County Child Support Services, which handed out about 300 pairs of shoes and an estimated 1,000 backpacks at the 14th annual health & wellness fair held Thursday at the Kern County Museum.
"Those shoes will help that child kick off the school year, along with the backpack, which we know builds their self-esteem for the first day of school," Chavez said.
As hundreds of children poured through the museum gates with moms, and sometimes dads, in tow, the excitement on their faces was palpable. Not only did families have the chance to take home backpacks and school supplies — and maybe even shoes — without the expense putting a dent in the family budget, they were also able to explore the dozens of historic sights and buildings at Pioneer Village at no cost.
Kristen Sakamoto, the agency's program manager, said Child Support Services has given away more than 40,000 backpacks since the wellness fair began more than a dozen years ago.
"We have almost 80 community vendors here, so there's many different agencies and resources," she said.
One of the vendors, Community Action Partnership of Kern, had emergency food boxes for any family that wanted to take one home.
Several law enforcement agencies were there making human connections with children and parents, and giving away gifts and small toys or coloring books.
At one shaded booth, dental professionals Corey Keathley, Claudia Gutierrez and Mary Wilkening helped answer visitors' questions on behalf of the Kern County Children’s Dental Health Network.
"We brought 1,000 toothbrushes, and we've already given away 500 so far," Keathley said.
All new kindergarteners must undergo an oral exam before they enter school, the women tell parents of young kids. Maintaining proper dental health in children is a must.
"We go into underserved areas and do dental screening. We set up clinics in schools," Keathley said.
But they also have advice for parents. Establishing sensible, low-sugar eating habits in your children is crucial.
"Don't let your kids eat any sugar within an hour before bedtime," said Wilkening. Even a bowl of cereal or fruit may seem safe, but it's not.
It's asking for cavities, she said.
Shawnece Mackey brought three children to the fair.
"Sometimes bills come due just as the kids are getting ready to start school," she said. "I really appreciate the backpacks and school supplies."
A lot of families are struggling, she said, as the cost of living goes up, but paychecks don't keep pace.
Visitors may assume that as a county agency, Child Support Services pays for the free gifts for families.
That's not the case, Chavez said.
"We did backpack distributions in McFarland, Delano, Frazier Park, Lamont, Ridgecrest and Buttonwillow," she said.
Thursday's event was by far the largest.
"I do want the community to know that my team members raised the funding internally for the backpacks," she said. "That's their gift to the community."
Not only that, all of the blue-shirted team members working the fair were volunteers.
Technical Support Specialist Joshua Gerena was one of those volunteers Thursday.
"Some of us are in the office every day. We don't get to meet the people we are trying to help out in the world," he said. "But here we come face to face with the people we are trying to help."
Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC