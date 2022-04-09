Kids invited to CALM's Spring Fling

Kids are invited to the California Living Museum's Spring Fling, and on Tuesday and Wednesday, the zoo's medical team will be on hand to give a favorite stuffed animal a "checkup."
It will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"All you have to do is bring your best Stuffie friend, when the doctor is in, and get a quick vet checkup and enjoy the rest of the day at the crafts tables, keeper chats or ride the train," a CALM news release said.
Spring Fling at CALM is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 10500 Alfred Harrell Highway. Visit calmzoo.org.