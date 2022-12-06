 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kids hang on to 'energy' at Oral Language Festival

“Candy, Candy, Candy,” Zoey Raguindin recited, as her voice grew louder with each word.

Her eyes widened and her face beamed with excitement as she described a child’s obsession with trick-or-treating while performing “Halloween,” a children’s book by Jerry Seinfeld.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases