Bakersfield children ran, played and learned at Saturday's grand opening of STEAM Town — all while honoring Bakersfield's finest through interactive play.
STEAM Town, located at the Lori Brock Children's Discovery Center, is an interactive play space where children can use their imaginations and experience careers in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics through creative play.
The play space, which is sponsored by the Kern County Museum, was previously home to Kid City. Though there are some similarities between the two, Shannon Fowler, educational programmer, and Brenna Charatsaris, event director, said STEAM Town is much more than Kid City. There's much more for kids to do, keeping them busy for hours in a stimulating way.
The play space's focus is local, which is why Bakersfield staples like Lemucchi's and Luigi's were displayed for children.
"We tried to make it Bakersfield iconic," said Nicole Bolinger, who does community engagement for the museum.
STEAM Town has a fire station, police crime lab, AtlaOne Federal Credit Union, a Grimmway Farm, Dignity Health Hospital with a Hall Ambulance, Kyle Carter Homes construction site, a gas station, and Luigi’s Delicatessen and Restaurant for children ages 2 through 6 to play pretend.
Children and their parents ran throughout the center, jumping from the Hall Ambulance to the gas station, while some waited in line to get their faces painted before jumping in the ball pit designed to look like a swimming pool.
Emma Jarol brought her son Michael, 5, to STEAM Town on Saturday so he could get some of his energy out and learn while doing it.
"He's been running around for about an hour, and it doesn't seem like he's going to stop anytime soon," Jarol said of her son. "He's having so much fun, and it seems like all the kids are having a blast. This is such an awesome way to get him and other kids learning through a hands-on approach, which is fun for them anyways."
Michael was mostly interested in the Hall ambulance, which had lights on top, just like a real one. He liked to sit in the driver's seat and pretend he was driving to save someone who got hurt, he said.
"Nobody's actually hurt, it's just pretend," Michael assured.
Jacob Pierowitz brought his sons Carter and Noah, both 4, to play and socialize with other kids their age.
"It's always nice to see when there's stuff available for kids like this, because they're learning and socializing with other kids while they're doing it, plus they're having a good time," Pierowitz said, adding that Carter and Noah especially like the Grimmway Farms site.
Carter and Noah played underneath a play shed with plastic animals, making animal noises and they played.
The push for STEAM Town came as a result of seeing the community embrace STEM and STEAM learning. School districts are adding extracurricular activities, summer programs and electives that focus on science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics fields to introduce students to them and encourage pursuing them as college majors and careers.
Toddler and young children who are not yet in school can still get STEM and STEAM exposure in a fun setting.
More is expected to be built onto STEAM Town, especially for older children. One of those additions will be Idea Lab Kids STEAM workshops and classes for children ages 4 to 14. These classes are scheduled to begin in September.
