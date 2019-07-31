Lori Brock Children's Discovery Center and STEAM Town

Grand opening

● Noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday

● Official opening on Aug. 13

Hours

● 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays

● Noon to 4 p.m. Sundays

● Closed Mondays and all federal holidays

Admission

● Adults: $10

● Children ages 4-12: $5

● Children ages 3 and under: Free

● Seniors: $9

● Active-duty military: Free until Labor Day

● Members: Free

● Membership: Individual costs $40 and family membership (two adults and up to six children, 17 and under, all must reside at the same address) is $55

● Travel membership: $125