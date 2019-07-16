A man who fled from Bakersfield Police Department officers investigating a kidnapping case on Monday has ties to a Bakersfield woman who disappeared in April 2018, according to the woman’s family.
Matthew Queen, 42, was living with Bakersfield 3 member Baylee Despot when she disappeared, Despot’s mother, Jane Parrent said.
Despot apparently said she and Queen were dating and she lived with Queen at his residence, her mother said.
“Now that he’s in jail, people please call Secret Witness, and don’t be afraid to tell what you know,” Parrent said, referring to the anonymous phone tip line run by local law enforcement agencies. “Not just about our case, but any case.”
No suspect has been identified in the disappearance of the 21-year-old woman, and the case remains unsolved.
Law enforcement has said Despot’s case is connected to the homicide of James Kulstad, who died in a drive-by shooting in April 2018, and Micah Holsonbake, who went missing in March 2018 and is now presumed dead after his arm was found in the Kern River last year.
The Secret Witness number is 661-322-4040.
After a two-hour standoff beneath a bridge over the Kern River on Monday, BPD booked Queen into custody on suspicion of kidnapping, conspiracy, resisting arrest and several weapons charges.
BPD spokesman Brian Holcombe said the department had been investigating a kidnapping case that arose several weeks ago when they contacted Queen on Monday.
“They weren’t going there to arrest him,” he said, referring to the 2900 block of Buck Owens Boulevard. “They were going there regarding a follow-up investigation.”
The victim of the kidnapping has been located and is safe, he said.
“The case is ongoing and we’re not really going to be able to comment on where we’re at,” Holcombe added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.