Thousands challenged the mountain as freshmen, but four years later, only 142 reached the summit.

The Kern High School District honored graduates of the Class of 2023 with the highest grade-point averages during the annual Superintendent’s First In Class Awards ceremony Thursday evening at Bakersfield High School’s Harvey Auditorium.

