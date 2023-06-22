Thousands challenged the mountain as freshmen, but four years later, only 142 reached the summit.
The Kern High School District honored graduates of the Class of 2023 with the highest grade-point averages during the annual Superintendent’s First In Class Awards ceremony Thursday evening at Bakersfield High School’s Harvey Auditorium.
“This accomplishment is one of the most remarkable feats in all of education," KHSD Superintendent Bryon Schaefer stated in a news release Thursday.
"The competition for this award is extremely intense and demands excellence throughout a four-year gauntlet of increasingly rigorous mental, physical and emotional challenges," Schaefer said. "Thousands begin this competition as freshmen. The few who prevail have demonstrated a true academic commitment.
"It is my privilege to honor the ultimate keepers of the flame lighting the Kern High School District’s Tradition of Excellence."
The Superintendent’s First In Class event began in 2006 in the district's board room with 45 students honored. The event has grown over the years, and on Thursday, featured 142 top students from 18 of the district's comprehensive school sites. Del Oro is excluded because there is no senior class as of yet.
Each of the 142 recipients was recognized with a commemorative plaque and a $500 scholarship.
The district extended its appreciation to the following organizations and individuals for their contributions to the KHSD Educational Foundation’s “Superintendent’s First In Class Awards” Scholarship Fund:
Platinum Donor: Valley Strong Credit Union; Bronze Donors: Barbich Foundation, Ordiz Melby Architects, Secure Systems and Soils Engineering Inc.; Friends of the KHSD Donor: Golden State Drilling Inc.
The names of the honorees are as follows:
Kairiee Abat-Salvador, Centennial High School
Adam Acosta, Arvin High School
Emma Adams, Bakersfield High School
Ibrahim Alnahhal, Stockdale High School
Annelise Alvarado, Liberty High School
Mukul Anand, Stockdale High School
Hannah Anderson, Liberty High School
Cristian Arellano, Liberty High School
Armaan Bains, Golden Valley High School
Manit Bains, Golden Valley High School
Radisson Banks, Bakersfield High School
Jonah Barks, Stockdale High School
Haily Barnes, Frontier High School
Fernanda Barraza, South High School
Emily Bell, Bakersfield High School
Einsteven Antonio Besmanos, Highland High School
Brock Bownds, Stockdale High School
Broderick Bownds, Stockdale High School
Marisa Boyler, Stockdale High School
Darien Brandon, Independence High School
Abigail Cadiz, Stockdale High School
Josephine Marie Campos, Stockdale High School
Callie Capra, Liberty High School
Jonathan Carter, Centennial High School
Robert Castillo, Mira Monte High School
Anwita Chandrasekhar, Stockdale High School
Nathaniel Chong, Centennial High School
Jasmine Contreras, Ridgeview High School
Kennedy Cotton, Frontier High School
Alana Crawford, Frontier High School
Natalie Davis, North High School
David Delano, Highland High School
Khushnaaz Deol, Stockdale High School
Harsh Desai, Stockdale High School
Ruby Diaz, Independence High School
Jacob Ellis, Highland High School
Stephanie Esquivel, Golden Valley High School
Kaylee Estes, Highland High School
Daphney Aliyah Fontanilla, Centennial High School
Itzel Franco, Golden Valley High School
Charlotte Franz, Shafter High School
Kimberly Fuentes, Golden Valley High School
Irais Gallardo, Arvin High School
Miranda Gallardo, Arvin High School
Hannah Gallego, Centennial High School
Eduardo Garcia, Golden Valley High School
Jania Garcia, South High School
Ryann Garcia, Centennial High School
Lauren George, Stockdale High School
Veronica Ghaly, Stockdale High School
Alexander Gomez, Mira Monte High School
Naiara Goni, Liberty High School
Sophia Gonzaga, Stockdale High School
Harsh Govindji, Liberty High School
Nyli Greer, Stockdale High School
Madison Gregorio, Stockdale High School
Kian Guimba, Frontier High School
Bhargavi Gulia, Centennial High School
Cassandra Gutierrez, Shafter High School
Linda Gutierrez, South High School
Daniel Hall, Bakersfield High School
Isabella Hawatmeh, Liberty High School
Alexa Hernandez, Independence High School
Juan Hernandez, Centennial High School
Jasmine Herring, Independence High School
Nevaeh Herron, Bakersfield High School
Isabel Horaska, Liberty High School
Aarush Jagtap, Stockdale High School
Ananya Jain, Stockdale High School
Katherine Job, Liberty High School
Darryn Johnson, East Bakersfield High School
Gabriella Juden, Liberty High School
Aditya Kakarla, Stockdale High School
Simren Kaur, Liberty High School
Kyle Kimbriel, Ridgeview High School
Jennifer Kobee, Stockdale High School
Kasey Lassen, Kern Valley High School
Bianca Marie Layaoen, Stockdale High School
Liliana Leaman, Stockdale High School
Kate Lee, Stockdale High School
Ethan Losa, Frontier High School
Kathryn Lundberg, Liberty High School
Katherine May, Stockdale High School
Kurt Mendoza, Ridgeview High School
Abigail Meyer, Liberty High School
Jovana Mireles, South High School
Sanjna Mizar, Stockdale High School
Omar Mokhashi, Stockdale High School
Braden Mooney, Frontier High School
Camila Diaz Morales, Stockdale High School
Genesis Moreno, South High School
Briggs Murphy, Liberty High School
Gianna Nicomedes, Stockdale High School
Brendan Nnajiofor, Stockdale High School
Nadine Ocampo, Liberty High School
Lesly Ojeda, East Bakersfield High School
Franc Dave Enrich Oria, Independence High School
Brian Ortega, East Bakersfield High School
Mark Andrew Paat, Ridgeview High School
Leny Julianne Palapuz, Stockdale High School
Aiden Park, Stockdale High School
Ekta Patel, Stockdale High School
Samantha Peel, Liberty High School
Melissa Peoples, Highland High School
David Perez, Golden Valley High School
Hayven Angelique Pfister, Centennial High School
Jessica Ponce-Montano, Highland High School
Ellie Prince, Centennial High School
Isabella Quintana, Centennial High School
Balpreet Randhawa, Golden Valley High School
Akiya Resendez, Highland High School
Paris Rios, West High School
Halle Rodriguez, Liberty High School
Evelyn Amaya Ruiz, Foothill High School
Alexis Salinas, Ridgeview High School
Bhagat Sibia, Stockdale High School
Erik De Jesus Rodriguez Silva, Shafter High School
Ramia Lorein Simon, Mira Monte High School
Rebecca Soto, Mira Monte High School
Bruce Souvannasane, Independence High School
Aden Stovall, Centennial High School
Riley Stricker, Centennial High School
Brady Suburu, Stockdale High School
Briana Tablas, Centennial High School
Jacob Helaman Tesoro, Stockdale High School
Tharun Thiagarajan, Centennial High School
Aeden Thompson, Bakersfield High School
Ivan Tran, Ridgeview High School
Tate Trovato, Liberty High School
An Truong, Stockdale High School
Siphia Truong, Stockdale High School
Amrit Tung, Liberty High School
Angel Villa, Mira Monte High School
Gloria Velazquez Villagran, Mira Monte High School
Audrey Whitehouse, Independence High School
Angela Williams, Ridgeview High School
Ryan Wong, Stockdale High School
Amaya Yang, Highland High School
Aiden Young, Liberty High School
Kristine Young, Liberty High School
Jonathan Zavala, Golden Valley High School
Alexander Zhang, Stockdale High School