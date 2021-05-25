KHSD will allow seniors to bring four guests to graduation

The Kern High School District has released more information about its protocols for in-person commencement ceremonies, which kick off in the district the week of June 7.
Graduates can invite up to four guests, with two of them allowed to sit with graduates in the field and the other two seated in the stands. Guests must arrive with their graduate.
Those who can't come to graduation can watch a livestream version of the event at home.
Each pod of graduates with their guests must maintain 6-feet from the other pods in the field. Attendees will be required to wear face coverings. Hand sanitizer and masks will be made available at the ceremony. Attendees will be asked to screen themselves before the ceremony and stay home if they have symptoms of COVID-19 or if they have been exposed to the virus.
Speakers will be able to remove their masks at the podium, and graduates can remove their masks to cross the stage for their photo.
For more information about the schedule and ceremony, visit www.kernhigh.org. Individual school sites will also send out more information to students.