KHSD unveils plan to bring seniors back on campus in April

Kern High School District Phase-In Plan

This plan, unveiled Monday night at the KHSD board meeting, awaits state approval. The district hopes to hear back from the state by March 8.

Phase 1-3

March 15-April 6 (phases 1-3): Stable groups of special ed, homeless and foster youth, English learners, and career technical education students will begin to be phased in the way they were in fall.

Phase 4

April 12: Begin to bring back seniors for senior-only classes. Those in mixed grade-level classes will be in distance learning labs on campus for seniors facilitated by site staff. Seniors who wish to continue in distance learning will be able to. Other grades will continue in distance learning for the school year.

Summer School 2021: Kern High plans to offer a limited number of in-person instruction to all grade levels. There will be distance learning classes as well.

Fall Semester 2021: The district plans to completely open for in-person instruction, but it plans to offer distance learning via independent study for interested students.

This plan is all pending approval from California Department of Public Health. It is also subject to change, depending on environmental conditions or local or state guidance.