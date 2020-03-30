The Kern High School District will deploy school buses to act as WiFi hotspots beginning Tuesday at various locations across the county.
Buses will be at scheduled stops for 30 minutes. There will be directions provided at the stop on how students can connect to the network.
No students will be allowed on the bus, but they will be able to connect to WiFi as long as they are in a 150 foot radius of the bus.
All KHSD comprehensive sites are available hotspots to all students in the community as well.
A PDF of the routes is available.
