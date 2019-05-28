20190506-bc-KHSDgraduation (copy)

Students from Foothill High School eat their lunch. The school will be one of 14 schools in the Kern High School District that will provide free meals to students and community children over the summer.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

Kern High School District is launching the 2019 Seamless Summer Breakfast and Lunch Program by providing free meals to students and community children 18 years or younger.

Beginning June 3, the meals will be provided at: Arvin, Bakersfield, East Bakersfield, Foothill, Golden Valley, Highland, Independence, Kern Valley, Mira Monte, North, Ridgeview, Shafter, South and West high schools.

The program runs through July 12.

More information is available at www.KernHigh.org.

(1) comment

Citizen
Citizen

This is a great decision!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.