Kern High School District is launching the 2019 Seamless Summer Breakfast and Lunch Program by providing free meals to students and community children 18 years or younger.
Beginning June 3, the meals will be provided at: Arvin, Bakersfield, East Bakersfield, Foothill, Golden Valley, Highland, Independence, Kern Valley, Mira Monte, North, Ridgeview, Shafter, South and West high schools.
The program runs through July 12.
More information is available at www.KernHigh.org.
This is a great decision!
