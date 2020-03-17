Kern High School District’s Nutrition Services Department will provide free breakfast and lunch to all children ages 2 to 18 during the temporary school closures, beginning March 18 through April 9, according to a news release.

Kern County public schools will be closed beginning Wednesday and plan to reopen no earlier than April 14.

Students can receive meals from any elementary or high school, regardless of the district which they attend.

All schools operated by KHSD will serve “grab and go” meals between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Students can either receive meals at the drive-through location established at the bus-loading zone or walk to the pick-up location to receive lunch and breakfast for the following day. 

If driving, parents and students should remain in their vehicles while Nutrition Services distributes meals to each child in the car. Students need to be present to receive their meals.

Meal distribution sites include:

Arvin High School

Independence High School

West High School

Bakersfield High School

Kern Valley High School

Stockdale High School

Centennial High School

Liberty High School

East Bakersfield High School

Mira Monte High School

Foothill High School

North High School

Frontier High School

Ridgeview High School

Golden Valley High School

Shafter High School

Highland High School

South High School

East Belle Terrace

Nueva High School

Vista High School

Vista West High School

All sites surrounding East Belle Terrace (ROC, AIM, ABLE and TDS) will have one location for meal distribution in the ROP bus loading zone on South Mount Vernon Avenue. Schuetz and RCC can pick-up their meals at their home sites.

Students who have special meal accommodations on file will need to communicate with the Nutrition Services office staff to confirm if they will pick up their meals daily. Parents should contact Nutrition Services at (661) 827-3190 for these services.

Nutrition Services is working with the KHSD Transportation Department and the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Transportation Department to distribute meals directly to most vulnerable student populations. The district anticipates to deliver meals to the homes of students with disabilities, who typically have door-to-door transportation services. Each day, these students will receive lunch and breakfast for the following day.

Desperado
Desperado

And the KHSD claims they are not a nanny state. Are they running an educational program or a restaurant ???

