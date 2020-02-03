The Kern High School District will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the KHSD Aquatic Complex at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
The KHSD Aquatic Complex is located at 7301 Old River Road, at the southwest corner of Old River and Berkshire Roads, adjacent to Independence High School.
The Kern Aquatic Complex will support local and regional competitive events for swimming, diving and water polo programs.
It is the first aquatic facility built by the district since opening the Bakersfield High School swimming pool in 1919. The pool at BHS was demolished in 1938 for the expansion of the gymnasium.
The Kern Aquatic Complex includes:
- High-quality stainless-steel pool design and fabrication
- Olympic-size swimming pool
- 50-meter course with nine lanes
- 25-yard course with 18 lanes
- Diving and warm-up pool
- Two one-meter diving boards
- 25-yard course with nine lanes
- State-of-the-art timing system and scoreboard
- Lighting to support competitive nighttime events
- Large classroom for instruction and meetings
- Covered stadium seating for over 500 spectators
- Large grass area for team encampments
