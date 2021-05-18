KHSD to hold groundbreaking ceremony for Del Oro High School

Kern High School District will hold a groundbreaking Thursday morning for its next comprehensive campus, Del Oro High School.
According to a news release from KHSD, the event is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the northeast corner of E Panama Lane and Cottonwood Road.
It will include guest speakers such as KHSD Superintendent Bryon Schaefer, Board of Trustees President Jeff Flores and Del Oro High School Principal Gail Bentley. The office of Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, will also present the school with the American flag, the news release stated.
The school’s colors and mascot will also be unveiled.
Del Oro will be the district's 19th comprehensive school and is scheduled to open in August 2022 by welcoming an initial phase of freshmen and sophomore students. It will feature new state-of-the-art teaching and learning spaces, a three-court gymnasium, a 2,500-seat stadium and a 600-seat performing arts center, KHSD said.