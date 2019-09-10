Parents, students and members of the community are invited to attend the fifth Kern High School District Community Forum regarding student behavior and school climate.
The forum will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 in West High School's DeMello Hall, located at 1200 New Stine Road.
The presentation will include reports on 2018-2019 suspensions, involuntary transfers, voluntary transfers, expulsions, student discipline and referral data, current school climate survey results, the status of the district’s Training Plan and staff development, an overview of policies, procedures, and practices related to Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports, Multi-Tiered System of Supports, student behavior expectations and discipline, according to a press release.
The KHSD will provide translation services and for each of the teleconferencing sites, which are at Shafter, Arvin and Kern Valley High Schools.
For additional information or questions, contact Erin Briscoe-Clarke at 661-827-3172 or Cy Silver at 661-827-3314.
