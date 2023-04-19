KHSD teams sweep national championships in VE

High school teams from Bakersfield swept the most prestigious competition in this week’s Virtual Enterprise national championships in New York City, making Kern High School District the first district in the event’s 19-year history to claim all three top spots in the business plan contest.
A squad from Centennial High School won the national title with its business plan for a hypothetical enterprise named GoGather. Bakersfield High School’s team Food4Thought took second and Ridgeview High’s Eco Depot placed third in a competition that brought together the top 44 teams in the country.
Their success in a three-day contest that ended Wednesday extends a winning tradition that has seen local high schools repeatedly come out on top in national competition. People involved often credit enthusiastic teachers, supportive administrators and dedicated business people who donate their time to advise hand-working students.
“The keys to our success are the contributions of our students, our teachers, the staff and administration of the Kern High School District, and the business community coming together in a common vision for our students and our community to succeed,” Angel Cottrell, Entrepreneurship Resource Centers program manager with the district’s Career & Technical Education Center and Regional Occupation Center, said by phone Wednesday afternoon as she prepared to celebrate with students by attending a show at Harlem’s famous Apollo Theater.
The teams’ performance this week won kudos from J.P. Lake, one of Bakersfield’s biggest proponents of entrepreneurship and director of the B3K economic development collaboration.
“An amazing achievement,” he called Wednesday’s sweep in a text, “and testament to the young minds in our community.”
Virtual Enterprise simulates real-world business by putting students in individual executive and administrative roles, forcing them to work together to plan and operate an enterprise of their own creation. They hone not just team-building, research and presentation skills but also tackle specific disciplines like marketing, accounting, finance and management.
Apart from the marquis business-plan contest, this week’s championships included more focused competitions — and there, too, local teams performed highly. GoGather took second place in the finance and QuickBooks categories, and fourth in marketing, while Food4Thought placed third in human resources.
A total of six local squads flew to New York City to compete this week after placing highly in state finals in late January. BHS team Ithir took part, as did Ridgeview’s Youforia and Stockdale High’s Accelera.
In state finals earlier this year in downtown Bakersfield, GoGather took first place, followed by Food4Thought, Eco Depot, Youforia and Accelera.
The winning enterprise, GoGather, is set up to be a subscription box service intended to pull teenagers away from their phones so they can socialize in person. The idea is that a new activity arrives each month featuring a different theme that engages customers with face-to-face interaction.
CEO Vaishvi Joshi is joined by Chief Operating Officer Tharun Thiagarajan and Chief Financial Officer Aden Stovall. Juliana Goyentche serves as chief marketing officer while Robert Lopez works as the company’s director of sales and products.
Last year, a team from BHS led the local showing by placing second at the Virtual Enterprise national championships in New York City. Two other Bakersfield teams placed in the top five in the country: a team from Ridgeview took fourth and a Centennial business placed fifth — out of nearly 500 teams that participated from around the country.