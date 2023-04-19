 Skip to main content
KHSD teams sweep national championships in VE

High school teams from Bakersfield swept the most prestigious competition in this week’s Virtual Enterprise national championships in New York City, making Kern High School District the first district in the event’s 19-year history to claim all three top spots in the business plan contest.

A squad from Centennial High School won the national title with its business plan for a hypothetical enterprise named GoGather. Bakersfield High School’s team Food4Thought took second and Ridgeview High’s Eco Depot placed third in a competition that brought together the top 44 teams in the country.

