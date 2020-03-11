The Kern High School District announced on its Kern High Network Twitter account that, effective immediately, Bakersfield teams will not travel out of the county for athletic contests.
Sports leagues and athletic events throughout the country have been altered or put on hold all together due to recent concerns surrounding the spread of coronavirus.
The post added, however, that the East Bakersfield girls basketball team will be permitted to travel to Sacramento for this weekend's state championship game unless the contest is cancelled by the CIF.
Bakersfield Christian is still planning to take the court this weekend as well unless notified otherwise by the CIF, according to BCHS Athletic Director Blake Van Der Schaaf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.