Kern High School District teacher Johnny Gray Watson could soon be able to return to the classroom, at least temporarily.
While Watson may have been acquitted by a Kern County jury on Monday on allegations of sending inappropriate text messages to a student, the state Commission on Teacher Credentialing said it now has to conduct its own investigation and make a decision about the status of his teaching credential.
“It can be fairly lengthy process. He could be looking at up to a year before the commission gives its final recommendation,” said Joshua Speaks, governmental relations and public affairs manager for the commission.
In the interim, however, Speaks said once the commission receives notification from the court that Watson has been cleared, the suspension that was placed on his teaching credential last year will be lifted, allowing him to teach.
Watson’s credential had been placed on automatic suspension last spring when he was charged with a crime, Speaks said.
“The district administration could still restrict him from going back in the classroom,” he said.
Watson has already expressed a desire to return to work at KHSD at the Regional Occupation Center. The district said he remains on unpaid leave while they conduct an administrative review of the situation.
Watson's defense attorney, Kyle Humphrey, said he believes Watson's chances of being brought back by the district are low.
"We live in society based on fear. I wouldn’t expect people to be kind," he said. "Presumption of innocence doesn’t mean as much in our society as it used to."
Regardless of what happens with KHSD, Watson’s ability to teach could be short-lived if the commission decides to revoke his credential or put it back on suspension, which remains a possibility despite the jury’s ruling, Speaks said.
“Our process is distinct from the criminal process,” he said. “You can be cleared of criminal charges but still face disciplinary action by the commission.”
Speaks said after staff completes an investigation, it is reviewed by the Committee of Credentials, a volunteer body that meets once a month. After the committee decides what to do about the credential, Watson would have the option of appealing the decision, if desired.
Watson was acquitted this week after the teen who came forward with the allegations admitted to plotting with another minor to obtain evidence to frame him.
Courts cleared this teacher. When innocent what is there to judge by the school district to review? Courts supercedes the school district at every turn! School district is on a witch Hunt against an innocent teacher. The teachers needs to be paid up to date after bring put on unpaid leave. Why does it take 1 year for school district to investigate an innocent teacher? Why isn't the guilty student kicked out of school for attempting to destroy s reachrre career? Why is the justice?
