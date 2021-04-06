KHSD switches to distributing free meals twice a week

The Kern High School District announced that it's changing its meal distribution schedule ahead of the district's switch to in-person learning next week.
Meals will be distributed twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays. Meal bags will include multiple days of servings, including weekend meals. The switch began on Tuesday, so no meals will be distributed on Wednesday but there will be meals on Thursday.
All families with children ages 2 to 18 are welcome to pick up meals between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. at Bakersfield, Centennial, East Bakersfield, Foothill, Frontier, Golden Valley, Highland, Independence, Kern Valley, Liberty, Mira Monte, North, Nueva, Ridgeview, Shafter, South, Stockdale and West high schools.
Arvin High School serves its meals between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.