Kern High School District honored 118 top students from the class of 2019 Thursday during the Superintendent’s First In Class Awards.

Each First In Class Award recipient received a commemorative plaque and $1,000 scholarship.

Recipients include:

Arvin High School

Mariel Fuentes—GPA: 4.476

Bakersfield High School

Richard Baal—GPA: 4.5

Sean Crowley—GPA: 4.5

Isabel Iturriria—GPA: 4.5

Nicholas Oosthuizen—GPA: 4.5

Jasmine Pacheco Lopez—GPA: 4.5

Elysa Romanini—GPA: 4.5

Halle Young—GPA: 4.5

Jacob Zeimet—GPA: 4.5

Centennial High School

Joshua Aubin—GPA: 4.5

Race Dalton—GPA: 4.5

Tanveer Dhaliwal—GPA: 4.5

Garett Ellis—GPA: 4.5

Aaryan Kappor—GPA: 4.5

Samiha Molla—GPA: 4.5

Timothy Peasha—GPA: 4.5

Andrew Reynoso—GPA: 4.5

Jordan Shafer—GPA: 4.5

Haley Sprague—GPA: 4.5

East Bakersfield High School

Julia Gonzalez—GPA: 4.5

Lizeth Moran—GPA: 4.5

Rosibell Salgado—GPA: 4.5

Diana Salinas Vargas—GPA: 4.5

Foothill High School

Claire Champagne—GPA: 4.5

Jacob Valdez—GPA: 4.5

Miguel Cabrera—GPA: 4.5

Giovanni Perez—GPA: 4.5

Frontier High School

Madison Blake—GPA: 4.5

Clins Chacko—GPA: 4.5

Alvaro Chumpitaz Lavalle—GPA: 4.5

Matthew Dietze—GPA: 4.5

Madison Hoyt—GPA: 4.5

Aidan Meyer—GPA: 4.5

Michael Ross—GPA: 4.5

Angela Sierra—GPA: 4.5

Russel Tolentino—GPA: 4.5

Hayden Urmston—GPA: 4.5

Adam Yu—GPA: 4.5

Golden Valley High School

Christopher Aldaco—GPA: 4.5

Nayeli Camacho—GPA: 4.5

Guadalupe Herrera—GPA: 4.5

Karanvir Singh—GPA: 4.5

Daniel Ramirez—GPA: 4.5

Highland High School

Vera Arenas—GPA: 4.5

Darren Nguyen—GPA: 4.5

Victoria Santore Tovar—GPA: 4.5

Benjamin Toenjes—GPA: 4.5

Independence High School

Vaisakh Abhilash—GPA: 4.5

Alyssa Bell—GPA: 4.5

Peter Diaz—GPA: 4.5

Alyssa Piang—GPA: 4.5

Jared Tholl—GPA: 4.5

Kern Valley High School

Tanner Tito—GPA: 4.5

Liberty High School

William Ball—GPA: 4.5

Gilleanne Barrios—GPA: 4.5

Serena Bhakta—GPA: 4.5

Megan Borda—GPA: 4.5

Brayden Christensen—GPA: 4.5

Faith Daniel—GPA: 4.5

Emma Erickson—GPA: 4.5

Madelyn Gaines—GPA: 4.5

Brett Gowling—GPA: 4.5

Regina Keil—GPA: 4.5

Stephen McCoy—GPA: 4.5

Kaitlyn McDonnell—GPA 4.5

Margaret Mosher—GPA: 4.5

Tomas Prieto—GPA: 4.5

Payton Renz—GPA: 4.5

Lauren Rigby—GPA: 4.5

Zachary Rigby—GPA: 4.5

Maria Sanchez—GPA: 4.5

Kailey Wagoner—GPA: 4.5

Jack Waite—GPA: 4.5

Justin Yatco—GPA: 4.5

Mira Monte High School

Ivan Hernandez—GPA: 4.473

North High School

Esther Collazo Jhonson—GPA: 4.5

Ridgeview High School

Brianna Camero—GPA: 4.5

Yasmin Kaur—GPA: 4.5

Gabriel Mendez—GPA: 4.5

Alondra Roman—GPA: 4.5

Ginger Watson—GPA: 4.5

Shafter High School

Alex Aguilar—GPA: 4.5

Juan Espinoza Jr.—GPA: 4.5

Kyler Martinez—GPA: 4.5

Julia Pitter—GPA: 4.5

Marco Rodriguez Garcia—GPA: 4.5

Lilyana Villa—GPA: 4.5

South High School

Sabrina Weinman—GPA: 4.5

Stockdale High School

Kristina Bacon—GPA: 4.5

Jared Bae—GPA: 4.5

Andrew Chaffee—GPA: 4.5

Xinyu Chen—GPA: 4.5

Macy Cholometes—GPA: 4.5

Rachel Dye—GPA: 4.5

Gage Green—GPA: 4.5

Joshua Hacker—GPA: 4.5

Naomi Jennings—GPA: 4.5

Kelsey Jian—GPA: 4.5

Dorian Jimenez—GPA: 4.5

Isaac Kim—GPA: 4.5

Carson King—GPA: 4.5

Kayla Ko—GPA: 4.5

David Leaman—GPA: 4.5

Daniel Liu—GPA: 4.5

Leah Liu—GPA: 4.5

Amandeep Mander—GPA: 4.5

Sarah May—GPA: 4.5

Nichelle Medrano—GPA: 4.5

Anusha Mubin—GPA: 4.5

Mikhail Ocampo—GPA: 4.5

Annika Paterno—GPA: 4.5

Donya Sarrafian—GPA: 4.5

Harshil Shah—GPA: 4.5

Muskaan Singh—GPA: 4.5

Eesha Sohail—GPA: 4.5

Joshua Whittle—GPA: 4.5

Vanessa Yeazel—GPA: 4.5

West High School

Ashley Osorio Zavala—GPA: 4.452

