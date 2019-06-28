The Kern High School District honored 118 students with the highest grade point average from the class of 2019 Thursday during the Superintendent’s First In Class Awards.
Each First In Class Award recipient received a commemorative plaque and $1,000 scholarship.
Recipients include:
Arvin High School
Mariel Fuentes—GPA: 4.476
Bakersfield High School
Richard Baal—GPA: 4.5
Sean Crowley—GPA: 4.5
Isabel Iturriria—GPA: 4.5
Nicholas Oosthuizen—GPA: 4.5
Jasmine Pacheco Lopez—GPA: 4.5
Elysa Romanini—GPA: 4.5
Halle Young—GPA: 4.5
Jacob Zeimet—GPA: 4.5
Centennial High School
Joshua Aubin—GPA: 4.5
Race Dalton—GPA: 4.5
Tanveer Dhaliwal—GPA: 4.5
Garett Ellis—GPA: 4.5
Aaryan Kappor—GPA: 4.5
Samiha Molla—GPA: 4.5
Timothy Peasha—GPA: 4.5
Andrew Reynoso—GPA: 4.5
Jordan Shafer—GPA: 4.5
Haley Sprague—GPA: 4.5
East Bakersfield High School
Julia Gonzalez—GPA: 4.5
Lizeth Moran—GPA: 4.5
Rosibell Salgado—GPA: 4.5
Diana Salinas Vargas—GPA: 4.5
Foothill High School
Claire Champagne—GPA: 4.5
Jacob Valdez—GPA: 4.5
Miguel Cabrera—GPA: 4.5
Giovanni Perez—GPA: 4.5
Frontier High School
Madison Blake—GPA: 4.5
Clins Chacko—GPA: 4.5
Alvaro Chumpitaz Lavalle—GPA: 4.5
Matthew Dietze—GPA: 4.5
Madison Hoyt—GPA: 4.5
Aidan Meyer—GPA: 4.5
Michael Ross—GPA: 4.5
Angela Sierra—GPA: 4.5
Russel Tolentino—GPA: 4.5
Hayden Urmston—GPA: 4.5
Adam Yu—GPA: 4.5
Golden Valley High School
Christopher Aldaco—GPA: 4.5
Nayeli Camacho—GPA: 4.5
Guadalupe Herrera—GPA: 4.5
Karanvir Singh—GPA: 4.5
Golden Valley High School
Daniel Ramirez—GPA: 4.5
Highland High School
Vera Arenas—GPA: 4.5
Darren Nguyen—GPA: 4.5
Victoria Santore Tovar—GPA: 4.5
Benjamin Toenjes—GPA: 4.5
Independence High School
Vaisakh Abhilash—GPA: 4.5
Alyssa Bell—GPA: 4.5
Peter Diaz—GPA: 4.5
Alyssa Piang—GPA: 4.5
Jared Tholl—GPA: 4.5
Kern Valley High School
Tanner Tito—GPA: 4.5
Liberty High School
William Ball—GPA: 4.5
Gilleanne Barrios—GPA: 4.5
Serena Bhakta—GPA: 4.5
Megan Borda—GPA: 4.5
Brayden Christensen—GPA: 4.5
Faith Daniel—GPA: 4.5
Emma Erickson—GPA: 4.5
Madelyn Gaines—GPA: 4.5
Brett Gowling—GPA: 4.5
Regina Keil—GPA: 4.5
Liberty High School
Stephen McCoy—GPA: 4.5
Kaitlyn McDonnell—GPA 4.5
Margaret Mosher—GPA: 4.5
Tomas Prieto—GPA: 4.5
Payton Renz—GPA: 4.5
Lauren Rigby—GPA: 4.5
Zachary Rigby—GPA: 4.5
Maria Sanchez—GPA: 4.5
Kailey Wagoner—GPA: 4.5
Jack Waite—GPA: 4.5
Justin Yatco—GPA: 4.5
Mira Monte High School
Ivan Hernandez—GPA: 4.473
North High School
Esther Collazo Jhonson—GPA: 4.5
Ridgeview High School
Brianna Camero—GPA: 4.5
Yasmin Kaur—GPA: 4.5
Gabriel Mendez—GPA: 4.5
Alondra Roman—GPA: 4.5
Ginger Watson—GPA: 4.5
Shafter High School
Alex Aguilar—GPA: 4.5
Juan Espinoza Jr.—GPA: 4.5
Kyler Martinez—GPA: 4.5
Julia Pitter—GPA: 4.5
Marco Rodriguez Garcia—GPA: 4.5
Lilyana Villa—GPA: 4.5
South High School
Sabrina Weinman—GPA: 4.5
Stockdale High School
Kristina Bacon—GPA: 4.5
Jared Bae—GPA: 4.5
Andrew Chaffee—GPA: 4.5
Xinyu Chen—GPA: 4.5
Macy Cholometes—GPA: 4.5
Rachel Dye—GPA: 4.5
Gage Green—GPA: 4.5
Joshua Hacker—GPA: 4.5
Naomi Jennings—GPA: 4.5
Kelsey Jian—GPA: 4.5
Dorian Jimenez—GPA: 4.5
Isaac Kim—GPA: 4.5
Carson King—GPA: 4.5
Kayla Ko—GPA: 4.5
David Leaman—GPA: 4.5
Daniel Liu—GPA: 4.5
Leah Liu—GPA: 4.5
Amandeep Mander—GPA: 4.5
Sarah May—GPA: 4.5
Nichelle Medrano—GPA: 4.5
Anusha Mubin—GPA: 4.5
Mikhail Ocampo—GPA: 4.5
Annika Paterno—GPA: 4.5
Donya Sarrafian—GPA: 4.5
Harshil Shah—GPA: 4.5
Muskaan Singh—GPA: 4.5
Eesha Sohail—GPA: 4.5
Joshua Whittle—GPA: 4.5
Vanessa Yeazel—GPA: 4.5
West High School
Ashley Osorio Zavala—GPA: 4.452
