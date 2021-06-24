KHSD superintendent recognizes 134 top students

The Kern High School District honored 134 students across the district who were at the top of their class this year with a virtual award ceremony Thursday night.
Since 2006, the superintendent of the district has recognized students who are at the top of their class with the First In Class award. This year students will receive a commemorative plaque and a $500 scholarship.
Some classes at the 18 comprehensive high schools have many students who have earned the designation — some by tying and earning a 4.5 GPA, the highest possible grade point average in the district. Stockdale has 23 recipients of the award, Liberty has 20, Ridgeview has 17 and Frontier has 16.
"This accomplishment is one of the most remarkable feats in all of education," Superintendent Bryon Schaefer said in a statement. "The competition for this award is extremely intense and demands excellence throughout a four-year gauntlet of said increasingly rigorous mental, physical and emotional challenges."
Here are the award recipients:
Omar Ahumada – East Bakersfield High School
Redwan Ali – Independence High School
Leonel Avalos – Shafter High School
Harman Bal – Highland High School
Mary Ball – Liberty High School
Desirae Beilby – Independence High School
Gurleen Bhangoo – Ridgeview High School
Harjot Bhari – Stockdale High School
Bryn Bowser – Centennial High School
Ishaan Brar – Stockdale High School
Jasanpreet Brar – Ridgeview High School
Juliana Bush – Shafter High School
Paige Camarillo – Liberty High School
Jayden Canales – Highland High School
Gabriel Capulong – Stockdale High School
Isabella Caputo – Bakersfield High School
Nafisa Cassim – Stockdale High School
Joseph Cestone – Ridgeview High School
Ryan Chon – Stockdale High School
Yaser Cisneros – Highland High School
Jason Clark – Frontier High School
Ethan Conner – Centennial High School
Brett Crosby – Liberty High School
Dylan Davis – North High School
Adam Del Rio – Liberty High School
Shivreet Dhillon – Independence High School
Tristin Diaz – Frontier High School
Jennifer Diaz-Salazar – South High School
Harper Dougherty – Frontier High School
Jacob Dougherty – Centennial High School
Nicole Enriquez – Liberty High School
Kevin Esparza – Ridgeview High School
Trixie Espinoza –Ridgeview High School
Abigail Freeman – Foothill High School
Mier Fu – Stockdale High School
Estefany Garcia – East Bakersfield High School
Karen Garcia Barbosa – East Bakersfield High School
Jeremiah Garing – Frontier High School
Daphne Gomez – Mira Monte High School
Vandita Gorla – Stockdale High School
Magdalena Gutierrez – East Bakersfield High School
Noah Hall – Bakersfield High School
Spencer Hansen – Kern Valley High School
Baraq Hasan – Ridgeview High School
Noah Hawkins – Frontier High School
Jeremiah Herring – Independence High School
Reese Hodgson – Liberty High School
Emma Hudnall – Centennial High School
Victoria Huley – Highland High School
Griffin Hurst – Stockdale High School
Alexis Javier – East Bakersfield High School
Kimberly Jensen – Centennial High School
Zackary Jones – West High School
Georges Kakajian – Stockdale High School
Sahil Kang – Ridgeview High School
Harsvir Kaur – Ridgeview High School
Jaskaranjeet Kaur – Ridgeview High School
Jasmeet Kaur – Ridgeview High School
Rajwant Kaur – Ridgeview High School
Ian Kim – Stockdale High School
Jazmyn Kizziar – Highland High School
Derek Klopstein – Centennial High School
Brianna Kong – Stockdale High School
Snehal Kumar – Liberty High School
Landen Kurtz – Independence High School
Anna Langer – Centennial High School
Isaac Larroque – Ridgeview High School
Christopher Le – Stockdale High School
Matthew Lee – Centennial High School
Shanon Lee – Stockdale High School
Kyle Lim – Stockdale High School
Jordan Losa – Frontier High School
Emily Lun – Ridgeview High School
Madeline Mai – Liberty High School
Nathaniel Mata – Ridgeview High School
Monika McKenna – Bakersfield High School
Kaitlyn Mcknight – Bakersfield High School
Jackson Meadors – Liberty High School
Samantha Medina – Golden Valley High School
Sara Mendoza – Frontier High School
Esmeralda Menjivar – Stockdale High School
Samantha Aguilar Morales – Golden Valley High School
Jhovani Gallardo Moreno – Arvin High School
Sam Mourtzanos – Stockdale High School
Blake Muxlow – Stockdale High School
Thalia Nguyen – Frontier High School
John Daniel Norombaba – Frontier High School
Aubrey Olsen – Independence High School
Nicholas Oscarson – Liberty High School
Arpita Padhy – Centennial High School
Diana Palezyan – Highland High School
Parneet Pannu – Ridgeview High School
Noel Machuca Paredes – East Bakersfield High School
Chris Erik Paylaga – Frontier High School
Ava Perry – Liberty High School
John Ramos – Frontier High School
Cole Rangel – Stockdale High School
Kaleigh Ray – Frontier High School
Spencer Reed – Frontier High School
Bricen Rigby – Liberty High School
Gissel Ventura Rivas – East Bakersfield High School
Andre Josh Rivera – Liberty High School
Joseph Rivera – Liberty High School
Noah Roberts – Stockdale High School
Rocio Robles – South High School
Luke Romanini – Bakersfield High School
Betzabet Zarate Romero – Centennial High School
Lauren Samaniego – Frontier High School
Mariano Santillano – East Bakersfield High School
Kasturi Sharma – Stockdale High School
Asneh Singh – Stockdale High School
Gurvir Singh – Ridgeview High School
Josephine Spencer – Liberty High School
Neeraj Thiagarajan – Centennial High School
Hailey Tholl – Independence High School
Aaron Joshua Tolentino – Frontier High School
Caitlyn Tran – Highland High School
Ty Trowbridge – Centennial High School
Payton Turk – Liberty High School
Mikaela Vargas – Highland High School
Guadalupe Hernandez Vazquez – Independence High School
Ariel Villaroya – Foothill High School
Shelby Wagoner – Liberty High School
Heman Wahi – Liberty High School
Isadora Watt – Bakersfield High School
Megan Wegis – Frontier High School
Boston Whitaker – Independence High School
Ravidu Wijesekare – Stockdale High School
Stafford Williams – Ridgeview High School
Emilee Wilson – Liberty High School
Elyse Wong – Bakersfield High School
Jean Yuan – Stockdale High School
Gina Yum – Liberty High School
Jose Zamora – Independence High School