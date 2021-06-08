You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KHSD summer meal services to get underway

20200822-bc-schoollunches (copy)

Rhonda Mills places student pick-up meals on a tray at Bakersfield High in August 2020.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

Kern High School District is providing free summer meals to children ages 2 to 18 beginning on Thursday.

According to a news release from the KHSD, curbside grab-and-go meals consisting of breakfast and lunches for a week can be picked up Thursdays between 9 and 10 a.m. on the following dates and school sites:

June 10: Arvin

June 17: Bakersfield High

June 24: Centennial

July 1: East

July 8: Foothill

July 15: Frontier

July 22: Golden Valley, Highland, Independence, Kern Valley, Liberty, Mira Monte, North, Ridgeview, Shafter, South, Stockdale, West

The news release stated that students enrolled in KHSD summer school will also be provided breakfast and lunch daily.

Coronavirus Cases