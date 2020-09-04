Students of the Kern High School District were locked out of their virtual classrooms Friday by a glitch that reset everyone's password. The technical issue affected all 42,000 students.
"There was a coding error on our end that forced our students to reset their passwords," said Erin Briscoe-Clarke, a spokesperson for the district.
KHSD instructed all students to logon using their birthday and then change their password. But because it was such a widespread event, the system was overloaded and students had trouble logging on.
Parents received an email from KHSD explaining that the mass reset was an accident.
"This was not a planned reset, and we apologize for the disruption that this has created," the email said.
It was unclear the duration of the lockouts and if all were resolved by the end of the school day.
(2) comments
....."This was not a planned reset"...now that funny
Reinforces the load of nonsense the other story about kindergarten is. This situation with KHSD today is the rule, not the exception. Spin much, Californian?
