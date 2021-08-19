KHSD students embark on college pathways

On Thursday evening, Kern High students arrived at the Career Technical Education Center to pick up their textbooks and backpacks.
High school started Wednesday, but these students were preparing for another first day of school: the beginning of the semester for the college courses they will take through Bakersfield College.
This is the second year of the KHSD Early College Pathway program, which is a partnership between KHSD and BC. This allows high school students to not only take college courses in high school, but also to begin to specialize in their field of choice. Those who start their freshman year can graduate with an associate's degree, depending on the pathway.
Marc Hansen's daughter will be starting on the Industrial Automation Pathway, and he's glad to see her begin to specialize in a field where she has already expressed interest. Caidence Hansen is a freshman at Liberty High with an interest in engineering.
"High school is full of general knowledge. It's really set up for everyone," he said. "This gives her a little bit more learning in something that's she's more passionate about."
This year also marks the launch of Introduction to Health Careers Pathway. This is funded by a $3 million grant BC received from the Department of Education last year.
Last year classes were held online, but this year classes for students on these pathways will be held at the Career Technical Education Center or BC's Southwest Campus.
So far the reviews from students who have begun on their journey are good — they only wished they could have started sooner, like the freshmen who will begin this year.
Francisco Hernandez, a senior at South High, said he's trying to encourage his younger sister to sign up because of the time and money she will save earning college credits early.
But he said the pathway has also helped him focus on thinking about the next steps ahead of him.
"It's kind of like a motor: once you get going, you don't want to stop," Hernandez said.
Jose Mondragon, a Golden Valley junior, said that it's made him think seriously about continuing to get a bachelor's degree at BC. He had thought about going away to a "big name" school, but now he's wondering if the opportunities in his backyard might put him on a path to a good job and career. BC offers one bachelor's degree, in Industrial Automation.
Since the Early College program started in 2015, it has expanded to 40 high schools, according to Steven Watkin, the executive director of Outreach and Early College for Bakersfield College.
In the Kern High School District, 20,000 students have been enrolled and earned 63,000 college credits, according to Dean McGee, KHSD associate superintendent of Educational Services & Innovative Programs. Right now courses are offered on every high school campus, including continuation schools, the Regional Occupation Center and CTEC.
Not everyone who applied to the KHSD Early College Pathway was accepted this year: 480 out of 1,000 students who applied will be a part of the program.
KHSD and BC have worked to expand the program, saying that students who participate are more likely to go to college.
"Every student can be successful if given the right opportunity," McGee said. "We recognize it's our responsibility to create those opportunities for students. We know that dual enrollment is the right opportunity for so many kids."
Venice Sanchez, a junior at East Bakersfield, began the Psychology Pathway last year. She's loved her professors and classes. The study of psychology has made her more open-minded. She believes it will help her when she joins the work force. She also appreciates that she's saving money and getting a head start on her college credits. She recommends it to anyone who has the chance.
"Take advantage of it," she said. "It will pay off."